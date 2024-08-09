Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 193.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

