Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

