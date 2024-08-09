Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $138.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $637.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

