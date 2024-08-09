Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

