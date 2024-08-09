Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

