Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 152.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,943,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $46.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $791.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.