Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 152.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,943,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $46.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $791.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.