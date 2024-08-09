Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000.

DCF opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

