Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 2.5 %

TITN opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $358.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

