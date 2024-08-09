Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 105,112 shares during the last quarter.

ILDR opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

