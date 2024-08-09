Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 999,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 729,607 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $22,305,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 599,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.