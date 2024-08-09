Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

