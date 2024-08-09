Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,173 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 274.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO opened at $67.27 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.