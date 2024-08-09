Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 20,596 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 273.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 233,902 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

