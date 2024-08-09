Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 52,906 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after buying an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 485,702 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $10.17 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

