Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

