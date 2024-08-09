Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,231 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

