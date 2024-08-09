Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 11,129 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.