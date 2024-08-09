Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 150.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.44, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.