Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.08% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS CEFS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

