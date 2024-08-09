Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 123,039 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 1,703.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $422.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.