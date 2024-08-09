Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,577 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 516.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $336.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.90 and a 200-day moving average of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

