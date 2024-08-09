Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,577 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 516.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $336.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.90 and a 200-day moving average of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
