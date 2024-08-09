Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 86,867 Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 85,989 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GHYB opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

