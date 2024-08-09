Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 195.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,689 shares of company stock worth $5,562,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $207.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

