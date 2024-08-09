Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 422.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $437.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

