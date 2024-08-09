Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 678.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,874,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,098,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $62.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.