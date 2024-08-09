Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 422.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nordson were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.58. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

