Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 406.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.