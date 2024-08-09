Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.07 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Globant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.28.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average is $194.87.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

