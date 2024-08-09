Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.18 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 325.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.5 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

EBAY stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

