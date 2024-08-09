Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

