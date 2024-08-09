Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 160.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $799.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.