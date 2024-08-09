Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

