Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 290,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.31% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance
RHRX stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.
RH Tactical Rotation ETF Company Profile
