Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 290,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.31% of RH Tactical Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance

RHRX stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Company Profile

The RH Tactical Rotation ETF (RHRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that utilizes sector rotation strategies in its attempt to capitalize on changes in the business cycle. The fund is actively managed. RHRX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

