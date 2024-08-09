Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 104,831 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 290.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,831 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 469,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.