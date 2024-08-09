Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 16,815 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

