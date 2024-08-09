Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 914.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

ALGN opened at $214.15 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $375.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

