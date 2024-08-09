Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,449.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 73,087 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

