Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $3.81 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

