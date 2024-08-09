Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $3.85 Million Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 8.92% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

