Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $228.80

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.80, but opened at $191.84. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $200.95, with a volume of 732,851 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.