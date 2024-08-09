Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $120.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

