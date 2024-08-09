Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.73 and last traded at $145.04. 1,781,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,866,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. The company has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 39,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

