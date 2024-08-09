China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

CYD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

