Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 2,809,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,388,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

