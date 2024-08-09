Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.11.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

