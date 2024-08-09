Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 9.3%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.34. 1,401,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,872,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

