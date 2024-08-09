Citigroup Cuts Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $28.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STVN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €20.18 ($22.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52-week high of €36.30 ($39.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.37.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549,378 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 328,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 394,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,754 shares during the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

