Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.35. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 20,695 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $662.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 402,032 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 374,347 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.