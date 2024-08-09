Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clearfield Price Performance
Clearfield stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.