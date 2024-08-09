Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearfield Price Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.