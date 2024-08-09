Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down to $48.25

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.25, but opened at $45.56. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 30,613 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 7.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.